Outreach center for Lowell's Thorndike Exchange opens
The Experience Center for Thorndike Exchange officially opened Monday, according to an announcement from Lupoli Development. The leasing center and community outreach site was created in collaboration with Boston Interiors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|22 hr
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|Jac
|840
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Recall Clark and...
|42
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 11
|Tommy
|342
|keno in massachusetts (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|ZAA
|81
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC