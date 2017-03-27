Opioid crisis strains Mass. foster-care system
As the opioid crisis surges, a record number of parents struggling with addiction are unable to care for their children, placing more strain on an already overburdened foster care system, according to state officials. "Ideally, you're rebuilding while your caseload remains stable," said Maria Mossaides, head of the Office of the Child Advocate, an independent agency that monitors the state's child welfare systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|Sla
|18,162
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|Mar 22
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC