Opioid crisis strains Mass. foster-care system

As the opioid crisis surges, a record number of parents struggling with addiction are unable to care for their children, placing more strain on an already overburdened foster care system, according to state officials. "Ideally, you're rebuilding while your caseload remains stable," said Maria Mossaides, head of the Office of the Child Advocate, an independent agency that monitors the state's child welfare systems.

