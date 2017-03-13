Officials sound alarm on deadly heroi...

Officials sound alarm on deadly heroin in Greater Lowell

Public-safety officials issued a warning to Greater Lowell Friday afternoon about a particularly dangerous batch of heroin that appears to be in the area. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Lowell and several surrounding communities reported six near-fatal overdoses over a 15-hour period that began around 3 p.m. Thursday.

