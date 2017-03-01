No homicide charge in shooting that killed 17-year-old Lowell boy
A shooting in New Hampshire that left a 17-year-old Massachusetts boy dead was an act of self-defense. Investigators say 21-year-old Devin Rios shot Cole Kinney, of Lowell, Massachusetts, once in the chest in July 2016 in Derry, New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,144
|Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Big bamboo
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Thu
|hammerhead
|1
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|Lowell
|280
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 27
|Answers4Janice
|806
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|jazzdc
|54
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC