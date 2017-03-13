Next job in new Lowell High School bid: Replicate Cawley site space
Lowell appears to have bypassed a Board of Parks vote that was impeding the city's efforts to lift Article 97 conservation restrictions near Cawley Stadium, potentially making way for the new high school. When City Manager Kevin Murphy and others met with representatives of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs on Monday, the message was clear, according to those who attended the meeting.
