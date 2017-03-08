Murphy meets officials on eve of vote

Murphy meets officials on eve of vote

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

City Manager Kevin Murphy met Monday with two members of the city's Board of Parks, two days before the board assumes the spotlight and takes a vote that could change dramatically the debate over whether the city renovates its downtown high school or builds a new one on athletic fields at Cawley Stadium. The board will decide whether to remove state conservation restrictions on several recreational fields near Cawley that are being eyed as a possible site for a new high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 21 hr Bob KA-58 18,147
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Tue Harry Wells 2
Rooming Houses Opening on Christian Hill (Jun '10) Mon Christian 3
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mar 6 Tragedy averted 808
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) Mar 5 Gidget 36
Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09) Mar 2 Big bamboo 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar 2 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC