Murphy meets officials on eve of vote
City Manager Kevin Murphy met Monday with two members of the city's Board of Parks, two days before the board assumes the spotlight and takes a vote that could change dramatically the debate over whether the city renovates its downtown high school or builds a new one on athletic fields at Cawley Stadium. The board will decide whether to remove state conservation restrictions on several recreational fields near Cawley that are being eyed as a possible site for a new high school.
