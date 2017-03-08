Martin to retire as Lowell High head ...

Martin to retire as Lowell High head of school in June

High School Head of School Brian Martin, whose public service career in Lowell dates back more three decades, announced Wednesday he'll resign at the end of the current school year. Martin's second, three-year contract with the School Department ends June 30, 1019.

