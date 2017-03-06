Man charged with impersonating cop held on bail
A Lowell man who faces charges of impersonating an officer and unlawfully possessing a firearm and police baton was held on $1,000 bail during his arraignment Monday. Kevin Lessard, 45, of Lowell was arrested in Tyngsboro Saturday.
