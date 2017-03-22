Lyle Lovett returning to Lowell Summer Music Series
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band will play Boarding House Park in Lowell on Saturday, Aug. 12. Sun staff photos can be ordered by visiting our SmugMug site. This year's Lowell Summer Music Series lineup features a pleasing mix of returning acts and first-time performers who will come to Boarding House Park.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Amy867
|810
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Highlands Guy
|18,149
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|Wed
|hammerhead
|1
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
