Lowell's bad policy has potential to make things worse
Lowell School Committee members and Superintendent of Schools Salah Khelfaoui have been silent as divisiveness over a new high school building project threatens to tear the community apart, but on Wednesday night they found time to join the liberal hysteria over national immigration policy. The committee voted unanimously to adopt an official policy that cuts off the Lowell Public Schools from cooperating in any way with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Rebecca
|3
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Aline S
|18,148
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|Jac
|840
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Recall Clark and...
|42
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC