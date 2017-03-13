Lowell's bad policy has potential to make things worse

Lowell School Committee members and Superintendent of Schools Salah Khelfaoui have been silent as divisiveness over a new high school building project threatens to tear the community apart, but on Wednesday night they found time to join the liberal hysteria over national immigration policy. The committee voted unanimously to adopt an official policy that cuts off the Lowell Public Schools from cooperating in any way with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

