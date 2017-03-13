Lowell tax preparer indicted on fraud charges
A 32-year-old Lawrence man will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday on charges he fraudulently obtained thousands of dollars in state income tax refunds while working for a tax-preparation service in Lowell. Rafael Huertas, of Lawrence, was indicted on March 2 by a Suffolk County grand jury on 17 criminal counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Mar 14
|Jac
|840
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Recall Clark and...
|42
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 11
|Tommy
|342
|keno in massachusetts (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|ZAA
|81
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 8
|Bob KA-58
|18,147
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC