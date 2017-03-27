Lowell schools weigh return to neighb...

Lowell schools weigh return to neighborhood schools

School officials are considering a dramatic district reconfiguration that would move Lowell closer to a neighborhood schools model, alter starting and dismissal times, and potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars in transportation costs. The idea, presented to a School Committee subcommittee meeting Wednesday night, is in its preliminary phases, but members of the committee were enthusiastic about the framework and asked the administration to continue its feasibility study.

