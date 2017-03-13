Lowell school board votes not to allo...

Lowell school board votes not to allow ICE agents in schools without court order

The School Committee voted to adopt a formal policy of not allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into schools for the purpose of detaining undocumented students, unless they have a court order. The measure, which also states school staff will not provide ICE with information about students' citizenship status, codifies unwritten school policy.

