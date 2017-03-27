Lowell real-estate agent facing addit...

Lowell real-estate agent facing additional larceny charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lowell Sun

A 49-year-old Lowell man, who was already under indictment for allegedly stealing over $165,000 from homeowners facing foreclosure, was indicted on additional counts by a statewide grand jury Monday, as was his real-estate company. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a press release that Taing -- a Cambodian-American who speaks Khmer -- persuaded 11 homeowners of Cambodian descent to send their mortgage payments to his company instead of the holders of their mortgages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 5 hr Jerrypolymath 204
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 23 hr Sla 18,162
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mon Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Mar 25 Dee 344
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mar 22 Amy867 810
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC