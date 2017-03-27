Lowell real-estate agent facing additional larceny charges
A 49-year-old Lowell man, who was already under indictment for allegedly stealing over $165,000 from homeowners facing foreclosure, was indicted on additional counts by a statewide grand jury Monday, as was his real-estate company. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a press release that Taing -- a Cambodian-American who speaks Khmer -- persuaded 11 homeowners of Cambodian descent to send their mortgage payments to his company instead of the holders of their mortgages.
