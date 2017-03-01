Lowell man crashes into side of neigh...

Lowell man crashes into side of neighbor's house

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Home

A 68-year-old Lowell man drove into the side of his next-door neighbor's home at Roper and Damon streets in Lowell on Saturday night, knocking a 3-foot hole in the foundation. Emergency crews were called to 35 Roper St., at the corner of Damon Street, about 8:15 p.m. There were no injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) 19 min Gidget 36
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 2 Bob KA-58 18,144
Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09) Mar 2 Big bamboo 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar 2 hammerhead 1
News Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10) Feb 28 Lowell 280
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Feb 27 Answers4Janice 806
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Feb 22 jazzdc 54
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC