Lowell man crashes into side of neighbor's house

A 68-year-old Lowell man drove into the side of his next-door neighbor's home at Roper and Damon streets in Lowell on Saturday night, knocking a 3-foot hole in the foundation. Emergency crews were called to 35 Roper St., at the corner of Damon Street, about 8:15 p.m. There were no injuries.

