Lowell man charged with stealing motor vehicle in Dracut

Thursday

A Lowell man on Wednesday was charged with stealing a vehicle and multiple counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, police said. Richard Chep, 23, of 101 Chapel St., Lowell, led police on a foot chase before his arrest.

Lowell, MA

