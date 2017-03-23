Lowell man charged with stealing motor vehicle in Dracut
A Lowell man on Wednesday was charged with stealing a vehicle and multiple counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, police said. Richard Chep, 23, of 101 Chapel St., Lowell, led police on a foot chase before his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|14 min
|Dee
|344
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Wondering
|18,153
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Amy867
|810
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|Mar 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC