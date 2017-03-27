Lowell emergency parking ban in effect

Lowell emergency parking ban in effect

Parking will not be allowed on all Lowell streets from 11 p.m. until the ban is eventually lifted. Cars parking in violation are subject to towing under the authority of the Lowell Police Department, and such towing will be at the owner's expense.

