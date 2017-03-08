Lowell company fined more than $1 mil...

Lowell company fined more than $1 million for wage violations

A Lowell-based reusable bag factory has agreed to pay nearly $1.2 million to resolve numerous alleged wage and hour law violations and for retaliating against employees, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. As a result, more than 550 affected workers will receive restitution, some of it in double damages.

