Lowell charter school hires Egmont's successor
On Wednesday, the school announced that it has appointed Nicholas Leonardos, who most recently worked as a principal in Cambridge, as the new executive director. "Nick has an incredible wealth of experience and such passion for this work and our mission," Hung Mai, chair of the LCCPS board, said in a Wednesday press release.
