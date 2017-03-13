Lowell Catholic's young scientists stand out
Lowell Catholic Elementary School's STREAM-based curriculum offers hands-on, project-based learning, inspiring students to pursue an interest in the sciences and engineering. At the annual Science Fair, students in grades 4-8 volunteered to present exhibits on a range of topics, including biology, engineering, nutrition, physics, chemistry and electricity.
