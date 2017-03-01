Lowell Catholic prepping for gala
On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, Lowell Catholic will hold its 16th annual Bishop John R. McNamara Awards Gala at Lenzi's Millhouse in Dracut. The gala began in honor of Bishop McNamara, who recognized the growth potential Lowell Catholic offers as the leader in secondary education in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
