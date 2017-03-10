Local Ward Democratic Committee Holds...

Local Ward Democratic Committee Holds Caucus

On Saturday morning at the Mario Umana Academy, the Ward I Democratic Committee held a caucus to elect delegates to the state convention. The caucus included Eastie registered Democrats as well as a special visit by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

