LifeLinks and Legislators

17 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

LifeLinks Inc. recently held a Legislative Breakfast at Middlesex Community College's Federal Building. Greater Lowell's Statehouse delegation addressed members of the DDS Citizens Advisory Board and members of the LifeLinks staff and families regarding continued support to those individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

