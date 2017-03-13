Late-winter storm spurs accidents, outages across Greater Lowell

Hazardous, white-out conditions blanketed the region, state and New England Tuesday as a late-winter nor'easter swept through, stranding vehicles in the snow, causing accidents and downing trees which led to sporadic power outages. Snow was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 mph, leading to a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service.

