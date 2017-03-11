Kerouac's 95th birthday being celebra...

Kerouac's 95th birthday being celebrated in his hometown

Fans of Jack Kerouac are celebrating what would have been the beat generation writer's 95th birthday in his hometown. The "On the Road" author was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1922.

