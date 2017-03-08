Jack Kerouac's 95th birthday celebrat...

Jack Kerouac's 95th birthday celebrated in his hometown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Fans of Jack Kerouac are celebrating what would have been the Beat Generation writer's 95th birthday in his hometown. The "On the Road" author was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1922.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clark gets (Dec '10) 4 hr Recall Clark and... 42
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 5 hr please learn to s... 197
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) 17 hr Rosie2164 67
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) 21 hr Tommy 342
keno in massachusetts (Nov '08) Mar 9 ZAA 81
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 8 Bob KA-58 18,147
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Mar 7 Harry Wells 2
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC