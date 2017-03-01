Higgins waltzes into final

The great local hope moved a win closer to a coveted New England Golden Gloves Open championship without throwing a punch at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday night. Brandon Higgins of Chelmsford, the lone men's Open Division boxer from the Greater Lowell area in this year's New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions, won his scheduled 132-pound semifinal bout against Northern New England's Gregory Robinson of Providence, R.I., by default.

