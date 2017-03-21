Helping Hands

The Billerica Lions Club is hosting an informative evening on how to better manage diabetes tonight at 7 at the VFW Solomon Post 8819, 12 Phiney St. The guest speaker will be Cristina Iepure, a pharmacist with Remedium Pharmacy in Chelmsford. HUDSON, N.H. -- The Hudson Police Department will holds its 57th semiannual American Red Cross blood drive today, from noon to 7 p.m. In addition to a variety of food being available from several local restaurants and stores, each donor will receive a coupon for a Blizzard at the Hudson Dairy Queen, and a free flower, compliments of Anne's Florals & Gifts in Hudson, while supplies last.

