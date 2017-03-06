Groton selectmen reject resolution ag...

Groton selectmen reject resolution against enforcing immigration executive order

16 hrs ago

A resolution to prevent the Police Department from enforcing the president's executive order on immigration was rejected by selectmen before it could get to Town Meeting floor. The board voted against including it as an article on the Town Meeting warrant.

