Gregg Croteau: Big 'snaps' to Lowell's leadership

It was recently reported that crime in Lowell fell by 10 percent in 2016 compared to the prior year. In fact, Chief Justice Ralph Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court praised the efforts of local officials for such continued decrease in gang and criminal activity during his recent visit to Lowell.

