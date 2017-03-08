Greater Lowell Tech junior heading to...

Greater Lowell Tech junior heading to D.C.

Kenny Dela Cruz, a junior in the Carpentry program at Greater Lowell Technical High School, has been selected to represent Lowell as a National Youth Delegate to the 2017 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Dela Cruz joins a select group of 250 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

