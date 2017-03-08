Greater Lowell Tech junior heading to D.C.

Kenny Dela Cruz, a junior in the Carpentry program at Greater Lowell Technical High School, has been selected to represent Lowell as a National Youth Delegate to the 2017 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Dela Cruz joins a select group of 250 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.