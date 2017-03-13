Graduation reroutes Dem convention

Graduation reroutes Dem convention

The Massachusetts Democratic Party is moving its state convention in June from Lowell to Worcester, due to a scheduling conflict at the Tsongas Center. The convention, which brings in hundreds of delegates from across the state, was scheduled for June 3. But the Tsongas center was already scheduled to host the Chelmsford High School Graduation, according to Gus Bickford, chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

