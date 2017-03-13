Free parking in Lowell
A snow emergency parking ban is in effect for Lowell starting today at 6 a.m., and three city garages will offer free parking for the duration of the ban. City Hall will be closed on Tuesday as well, and the night's City Council meeting is canceled to the incoming snow storm that is expected to dump as much as 2 feet of snow on the region.
