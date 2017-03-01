Fires strike Chelmsford auto garage, ...

Fires strike Chelmsford auto garage, Westford barn

Firefighters in Westford and Chelmsford battled simultaneous fires in the frigid cold Saturday night as a two-alarm blaze tore through a barn in Westford and a fire gutted a Chelmsford garage. Crews in Westford were at the scene of the barn fire at 403 Groton Road about 10:15 p.m., and police closed part of the road in the area since fire hoses were stretched across it.

