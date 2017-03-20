Finnegan, through lawyer, responds to...

Finnegan, through lawyer, responds to ethics complaint

A lawyer representing Board of Parks member Peter Finnegan has sent a letter to the City of Lowell and the state Ethics Commission urging the bodies to reject an ethics complaint filed against Finnegan. The letter states that Terese Dillingham, a supporter of the Cawley high school proposal, failed to demonstrate in her ethics complaint that Finnegan personally benefited from voting on March 8 against removing Article 97 conservation restrictions on fields near Cawley Stadium, where the new high school would be built.

