Finnegan, through lawyer, responds to ethics complaint
A lawyer representing Board of Parks member Peter Finnegan has sent a letter to the City of Lowell and the state Ethics Commission urging the bodies to reject an ethics complaint filed against Finnegan. The letter states that Terese Dillingham, a supporter of the Cawley high school proposal, failed to demonstrate in her ethics complaint that Finnegan personally benefited from voting on March 8 against removing Article 97 conservation restrictions on fields near Cawley Stadium, where the new high school would be built.
