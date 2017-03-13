Experts: Time right for year-round daylight saving
A special commission to consider doing away with changing the clocks twice a year in the Bay State heard from experts Wednesday about the benefits of permanent daylight saving hours. Sen. Eileen Donoghue, who chairs the commission, said moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall may not save money and energy costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
