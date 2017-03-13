Experts: Time right for year-round da...

Experts: Time right for year-round daylight saving

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Lowell Sun

A special commission to consider doing away with changing the clocks twice a year in the Bay State heard from experts Wednesday about the benefits of permanent daylight saving hours. Sen. Eileen Donoghue, who chairs the commission, said moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall may not save money and energy costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) 13 hr Penelope 43
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 15 Bob KA-58 68
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 14 Spectacular 203
Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08) Mar 14 Jac 840
News Clark gets (Dec '10) Mar 12 Recall Clark and... 42
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Mar 11 Tommy 342
keno in massachusetts (Nov '08) Mar 9 ZAA 81
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC