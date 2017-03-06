Evidence of drug distribution found during apartment search in Lowell

Evidence of a drug distribution operation, including suspected cocaine, a large amount of cash, and a semi-automatic pistol, were found in a Lowell apartment Sunday afternoon, police said. Brandon Jamal Rose, 30, was arrested after police searched his 106A Grand St. apartment and found 24 bags 0f suspected cocaine and other evidence of drug distribution, Lowell police said in a statement.

