editor to receive FATV's Boulder Award

Fitchburg Access Television announced Wednesday that the 21st Annual Boulder Award will be presented to Sentinel & Enterprise Editor Charles St. Amand on May 11 at Oak Hill Country Club. St. Amand was chosen by the all-volunteer board of directors of FATV to recognize his commitment to the city of Fitchburg and his partnership with Fitchburg Access Television.

