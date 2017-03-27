editor to receive FATV's Boulder Award
Fitchburg Access Television announced Wednesday that the 21st Annual Boulder Award will be presented to Sentinel & Enterprise Editor Charles St. Amand on May 11 at Oak Hill Country Club. St. Amand was chosen by the all-volunteer board of directors of FATV to recognize his commitment to the city of Fitchburg and his partnership with Fitchburg Access Television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,163
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC