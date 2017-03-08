Do you remember when the reality-TV show "Cops" filmed in Lowell?
With its airworm introduction song "Bad Boys," by Jamaican reggae band Inner Circle, and its warning on graphic nature, "Cops" began a run that continues today . IN THESE photos from August 2006 by Jon Hill, Lowell police are filmed by the crew from "Cops."
