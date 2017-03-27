David Grisman Sextet coming to Lowell...

David Grisman Sextet coming to Lowell this summer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The David Grisman Sextet has signed on to play the Lowell Summer Music Series at Boarding House Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Grisman is the quintessential musician's musician. He'll bring with him nearly a half century as a mandolinist, composer, bandleader and producer that has pushed him into the coveted spot as a guiding force in the world of acoustic music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 7 hr Bob KA-58 18,163
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 17 hr Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Mar 25 Dee 344
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mar 22 Amy867 810
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Middlesex County was issued at March 29 at 3:51PM EDT

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC