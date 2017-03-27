David Grisman Sextet coming to Lowell this summer
The David Grisman Sextet has signed on to play the Lowell Summer Music Series at Boarding House Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Grisman is the quintessential musician's musician. He'll bring with him nearly a half century as a mandolinist, composer, bandleader and producer that has pushed him into the coveted spot as a guiding force in the world of acoustic music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,163
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC