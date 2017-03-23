Couple find their dream house via homebuyer program
Ramon and Natasha Roman hit two milestones in their lives last summer. They closed on their first house and tied the knot in the same week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|14 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,157
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Sat
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|Mar 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC