Council votes to take out Hamilton Canal garage loan
The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to take out a $1.2 million loan to pay for the architectural and engineering design of a new 900-space parking garage in the Hamilton Canal Innovation District. The loan will be paid for by parking fees -- rather than tax dollars -- and comes on top of a $1 million appropriation last year for the same project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|10 hr
|Amy867
|810
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Highlands Guy
|18,149
|Billerica selectmen candidates spar on town cen...
|23 hr
|hammerhead
|1
|Tornado in Dracut in late 80s (Aug '11)
|Mar 18
|Rebecca
|3
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|Penelope
|43
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 15
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 14
|Spectacular
|203
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC