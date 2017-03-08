City leaders not giving up on Cawley site as option for new Lowell High

Even though Cawley Stadium is currently off the city's list as a potential site for a new high school, a top state official -- and several city officials -- emphasized Friday the state will still consider the city's request for financial aid to either renovate the current downtown high school or build a new structure. Jack McCarthy, executive director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, said his agency will review the four options as approved recently by the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.