City leaders not giving up on Cawley site as option for new Lowell High
Even though Cawley Stadium is currently off the city's list as a potential site for a new high school, a top state official -- and several city officials -- emphasized Friday the state will still consider the city's request for financial aid to either renovate the current downtown high school or build a new structure. Jack McCarthy, executive director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, said his agency will review the four options as approved recently by the City Council.
