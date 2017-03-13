Cawley site still in play for new Lowell High

After meeting with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs on Monday, city officials are confident that a site near Cawley Stadium remains an option for the new high school. The Cawley option, one of four remaining for the high school, appeared to suffer a major setback last week when the Board of Parks failed to vote unanimously to remove Article 97 conservation restrictions that protected part of the site from development.

