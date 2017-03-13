Cawley site still in play for new Lowell High
After meeting with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs on Monday, city officials are confident that a site near Cawley Stadium remains an option for the new high school. The Cawley option, one of four remaining for the high school, appeared to suffer a major setback last week when the Board of Parks failed to vote unanimously to remove Article 97 conservation restrictions that protected part of the site from development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Bob KA-58
|68
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Spectacular
|203
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Jac
|840
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Recall Clark and...
|42
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 11
|Tommy
|342
|keno in massachusetts (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|ZAA
|81
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 8
|Bob KA-58
|18,147
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC