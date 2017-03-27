Boil Water Advisory Lifted
The Greenwood CPW advises the residents and businesses from the 200 block of Ware St down to the 300 block of Draper St including Hanover St from Draper to Lowell. Also, included is Country Club Dr and Mimosa Green, located in Greenwood County, which they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|14 hr
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC