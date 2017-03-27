Boil Water Advisory Lifted

The Greenwood CPW advises the residents and businesses from the 200 block of Ware St down to the 300 block of Draper St including Hanover St from Draper to Lowell. Also, included is Country Club Dr and Mimosa Green, located in Greenwood County, which they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

