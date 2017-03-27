Board assembles UML West Campus planning group
The Board of Selectmen has finalized the lineup of the new UMass Lowell West Campus Planning Committee, tasked with finding community consensus for the future of the property. UMass Lowell is seeking to dispose of the 34-acre parcel in North Chelmsford, and the town hopes to have a say in its outcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Bob KA-58
|18,163
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC