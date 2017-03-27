Board assembles UML West Campus plann...

Board assembles UML West Campus planning group

Wednesday Read more: Lowell Sun

The Board of Selectmen has finalized the lineup of the new UMass Lowell West Campus Planning Committee, tasked with finding community consensus for the future of the property. UMass Lowell is seeking to dispose of the 34-acre parcel in North Chelmsford, and the town hopes to have a say in its outcome.

