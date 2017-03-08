Blizzard on Track for Greater Lowell

Blizzard on Track for Greater Lowell

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Lowell Sun

If you already put away your shovels, salt and boots, you might want to start digging through your closet because winter is still very much in the air. Most parts of Massachusetts, aside from the Cape and Islands, are expected to get 12 to 18 inches of snow on Tuesday, along with high winds, in a nor'easter that could wreak havoc for those trying to get home from work in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clark gets (Dec '10) 12 hr Recall Clark and... 42
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 12 hr please learn to s... 197
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Sat Rosie2164 67
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Sat Tommy 342
keno in massachusetts (Nov '08) Mar 9 ZAA 81
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 8 Bob KA-58 18,147
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Mar 7 Harry Wells 2
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at March 12 at 9:25PM EDT

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC