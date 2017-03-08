Blizzard on Track for Greater Lowell

If you already put away your shovels, salt and boots, you might want to start digging through your closet because winter is still very much in the air. Most parts of Massachusetts, aside from the Cape and Islands, are expected to get 12 to 18 inches of snow on Tuesday, along with high winds, in a nor'easter that could wreak havoc for those trying to get home from work in the afternoon.

