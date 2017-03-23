Blazing a trail that police, Cambodians walk together

Mao Oeur's career as a police officer began in 1992, when many members of the Cambodian-American community, even some in his own family, considered him a traitor for joining the Lowell Police Department. At that time, most Cambodians were extremely distrustful of government, having come to Lowell as refugees from the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, which would beat people for minor offenses, or murder them just for being educated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.