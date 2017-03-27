Backtalk: 3/30/2017
FAT CATS: That was a very enlightening article about the legislative salaries. You know a $30,000 stipend is an annual salary for most people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC